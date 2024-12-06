EDP Renovaveis price target lowered to EUR 15 from EUR 18 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on EDP Renovaveis (EDRVF) to EUR 15 from EUR 18 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
Read More on EDRVF:
