EDP Renovaveis price target lowered to EUR 15 from EUR 16.50 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on EDP Renovaveis (EDRVF) to EUR 15 from EUR 16.50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
- EDP Renovaveis price target raised to EUR 16 from EUR 14.50 at Deutsche Bank
- EDP Renovaveis price target raised to EUR 18 from EUR 16 at Morgan Stanley
