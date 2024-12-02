EDP Renovaveis downgraded to Underperform from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded EDP Renovaveis (EDRVF) to Underperform from Outperform with a EUR 10 price target The firm thinks 2025 could provide a challenging year for European utilities and renewables and thinks integrated models, grids and storage are “more likely to survive.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on EDRVF:
- EDP Renovaveis upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Bernstein
- EDP Renovaveis price target lowered to EUR 15 from EUR 16.50 at RBC Capital
- EDP Renovaveis price target raised to EUR 16 from EUR 14.50 at Deutsche Bank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.