EDP Renewables buys majority stake in Sunseap, values firm at $816 mln

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - EDP Renewables (EDPR) EDPR.LS has purchased a majority stake in Southeast Asian renewables firm Sunseap Group, in a deal that values the Singapore-based company at S$1.1 billion ($816 million), Sunseap said in a statement on Wednesday.

This follows a Reuters report last week that EDPR, 75% owned by Energias de Portugal EDP.LS, Portugal's biggest utility, was in late-stage talks to buy out the stake held in Sunseap by Thai energy firm Banpu, Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, a Temasek-backed fund and other investors.

Earlier on Wednesday, Banpu PCL BANPU.BK said it had agreed to sell its 47.5% shareholding in Sunseap for about S$490 million.

