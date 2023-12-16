EDP-Energias DE Portugal S.A. - ADR (EDPFY) Price Target Increased by 6.23% to 52.41

The average one-year price target for EDP-Energias DE Portugal S.A. - ADR (OTC:EDPFY) has been revised to 52.41 / share. This is an increase of 6.23% from the prior estimate of 49.33 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.41 to a high of 55.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.01% from the latest reported closing price of 48.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in EDP-Energias DE Portugal S.A. - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDPFY is 0.06%, an increase of 6.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.79% to 41K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 37.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDPFY by 41.16% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust holds 9K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GAUAX - The Gabelli Utilities Fund holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.