EDP-Energias DE Portugal (ELCPF) Price Target Increased by 5.36% to 6.59

The average one-year price target for EDP-Energias DE Portugal (OTC:ELCPF) has been revised to 6.59 / share. This is an increase of 5.36% from the prior estimate of 6.26 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.96 to a high of 8.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.83% from the latest reported closing price of 4.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 332 funds or institutions reporting positions in EDP-Energias DE Portugal. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELCPF is 0.48%, a decrease of 5.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.44% to 302,077K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 24,357K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,085K shares, representing an increase of 83.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELCPF by 591.17% over the last quarter.

LGGAX - ClearBridge International Growth Fund holds 23,860K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 23,810K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,695K shares, representing an increase of 8.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELCPF by 5.72% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 15,703K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,419K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELCPF by 16.33% over the last quarter.

LISOX - Lazard International Strategic Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 14,442K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,109K shares, representing a decrease of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELCPF by 9.45% over the last quarter.

