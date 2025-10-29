EDP - Energias de Portugal (ELCPF) Price Target Increased by 14.40% to 5.44

The average one-year price target for EDP - Energias de Portugal (OTCPK:ELCPF) has been revised to $5.44 / share. This is an increase of 14.40% from the prior estimate of $4.75 dated May 6, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.43 to a high of $7.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.17% from the latest reported closing price of $3.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 245 funds or institutions reporting positions in EDP - Energias de Portugal. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELCPF is 0.37%, an increase of 12.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.10% to 296,247K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,068K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,629K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELCPF by 2.99% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 26,749K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,474K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELCPF by 15.06% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 20,222K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,526K shares , representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELCPF by 7.33% over the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 14,510K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,583K shares , representing an increase of 13.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELCPF by 15.11% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,624K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

