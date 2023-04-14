EDP Energias de Portugal (ELCPF) Declares $0.19 Dividend

EDP Energias de Portugal said on April 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.19 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 2, 2023 will receive the payment on May 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $0.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is ∞%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 369 funds or institutions reporting positions in EDP Energias de Portugal. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELCPF is 0.49%, an increase of 6.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.69% to 362,527K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of March 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for EDP Energias de Portugal is $6.60. The forecasts range from a low of $5.57 to a high of $8.52. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of $0.00.

The projected annual revenue for EDP Energias de Portugal is $18,465MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.23.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GBATX - GMO Strategic Opportunities Allocation Fund Class III holds 25K shares. No change in the last quarter.

EEMS - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF holds 101K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing an increase of 10.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELCPF by 6.05% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP SSGA International Index Fund Standard Class holds 434K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 495K shares, representing a decrease of 14.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELCPF by 6.01% over the last quarter.

JXI - iShares Global Utilities ETF holds 284K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 333K shares, representing a decrease of 17.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELCPF by 2.20% over the last quarter.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials & Materials Fund holds 35K shares.

