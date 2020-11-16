Edmund Shing appointed as Chief Investment Officer of BNP Paribas Wealth Management

Edmund Shing has been appointed as chief investment officer of BNP Paribas Wealth Management, the French bank said on Monday.

Shing, who since 2015 has held the role of Global Head of Equity and Derivative Strategy at BNP Paribas in London, will replace Florent Bones in the role.

Earlier this month, BNP Paribas reported quarterly net income of 1.89 billion euros ($2.2 billion), down 2.3% from the same period a year ago.

