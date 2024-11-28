News & Insights

Stocks

EDM Resources Secures Funding for Scotia Mine

November 28, 2024 — 08:02 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

EDM Resources Inc (TSE:EDM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

EDM Resources Inc. successfully closed the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising a total of C$1,691,145 to support environmental work at its Scotia Mine and for general working capital. The financing included insider participation and also involved the issuance of common shares and warrants. This move is seen as a step forward in their plans to commence production in 2026.

For further insights into TSE:EDM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.