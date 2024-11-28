EDM Resources Secures Funding for Scotia Mine

EDM Resources Inc (TSE:EDM) has released an update.

EDM Resources Inc. successfully closed the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising a total of C$1,691,145 to support environmental work at its Scotia Mine and for general working capital. The financing included insider participation and also involved the issuance of common shares and warrants. This move is seen as a step forward in their plans to commence production in 2026.

