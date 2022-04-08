US Markets
Edizione, Blackstone could launch bid for Atlantia at 24 eur/shr - paper

Gianluca Semeraro Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Atlantia's top shareholder Edizione and Blackstone could launch a bid for the Italian infrastructure group at 24 euros per share around Easter, daily Il Messaggero said on Friday, citing banking sources directly involved in the matter.

Edizione confirmed on Thursday discussions were under way with Blackstone Group, as a partner, for their own deal that would strengthen their grip on Atlantia ATL.MI but added that no agreement had yet been reached.

