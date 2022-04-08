Edizione, Blackstone could launch bid for Atlantia at 24 eur/shr - paper

MILAN, April 8 (Reuters) - Atlantia's ATL.MI top shareholder Edizione and Blackstone BX.N could launch a bid for the Italian infrastructure group at 24 euros per share around Easter, daily Il Messaggero said on Friday, citing banking sources directly involved in the matter.

Edizione confirmed on Thursday discussions were under way with Blackstone Group, as a partner, for their own deal that would strengthen their grip on Atlantia ATL.MI but added that no agreement had yet been reached.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Agniezska Flak)

