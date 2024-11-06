Editas Medicine upgraded to Outperform from In Line at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded Editas Medicine (EDIT) to Outperform from In Line with a $7 price target
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on EDIT:
- Editas Medicine price target lowered to $11 from $17 at Stifel
- Editas Medicine price target lowered to $8 from $12 at Truist
- Editas Medicine price target lowered to $7 from $9 at Wells Fargo
- Editas Medicine price target lowered to $5 from $7 at Barclays
- Editas Medicine Reports Q3 2024 Results and Developments
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.