Editas Medicine Reports 58% HBG1/2 Promoter Editing in Non-Human Primates Using High Efficiency tLNP Delivery Method

Editas Medicine reports 58% mean editing in HSCs after single tLNP dose, aiding sickle cell and beta thalassemia treatments.

Editas Medicine announced promising new data demonstrating a 58% mean editing of the HBG1/2 promoter in hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) in non-human primates, achieved through a single dose of their proprietary targeted lipid nanoparticle (tLNP) delivery system. This level of editing surpasses the 25% threshold deemed necessary for therapeutic benefit, supporting Editas' innovative in vivo gene editing approach aimed at treating sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. The findings will be presented at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2025 Congress in Milan. The study shows efficient delivery and favorable biodistribution with minimal liver targeting, reinforcing the potential of Editas’ technology to replicate natural fetal hemoglobin mechanisms, thereby increasing hemoglobin levels. Editas is focused on developing transformative gene editing therapies for serious diseases using its proprietary technologies.

Potential Positives

Achieved a therapeutically relevant mean editing level of 58% in hematopoietic stem cells after a single dose, exceeding the predicted threshold of 25% for therapeutic benefit, which supports further development of their gene editing therapies.

Demonstrated significant reduction in liver targeting with the proprietary targeted lipid nanoparticle (tLNP) delivery system compared to standard lipid nanoparticles, enhancing safety and efficacy potential in their treatment approaches.

Shared promising data from a pre-clinical study at the prestigious European Hematology Association (EHA) 2025 Congress, increasing visibility and credibility within the scientific and medical community regarding their gene editing solutions for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia.

Validated the use of Editas’ proprietary HSC-tLNP for high efficiency gene editing, reinforcing their position as a leader in the development of innovative therapies using CRISPR technology.

Potential Negatives

Dependence on data from non-human primates may raise questions about the applicability of results to human subjects, especially in the context of regulatory scrutiny and clinical trials.

The press release does not provide information about long-term safety and efficacy, which are critical factors for investor and public confidence in the therapy's viability.

Failure to address potential off-target effects or other adverse outcomes in the subject population could lead to concerns regarding the overall safety profile of the treatment.

FAQ

What recent data did Editas Medicine release?

Editas Medicine shared new in vivo data demonstrating 58% mean editing levels in HSCs using targeted lipid nanoparticles.

How does Editas Medicine approach gene editing?

Editas employs a proprietary targeted lipid nanoparticle delivery system to efficiently edit HBG1/2 promoters in hematopoietic stem cells.

What diseases could Editas Medicine's research impact?

Editas Medicine's approach aims to treat sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia through gene editing techniques.

When and where will Editas Medicine present their findings?

Editas Medicine will present their findings on June 14, 2025, at the EHA 2025 Congress in Milan, Italy.

What is the significance of the 58% editing level achieved?

The 58% editing level exceeds the 25% threshold required for therapeutic benefit in patients receiving treatment.

Achieved 58% mean editing at five months after a single dose using high efficiency HSC delivery, demonstrating therapeutically relevant editing levels using a clinically validated strategy.









Achievement supports development of a novel,



in vivo



approach to treating sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia.







CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a pioneering gene editing company, today shared new



in vivo



data demonstrating therapeutically relevant levels of



HBG1/2



promoter editing in hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) with a single dose of proprietary targeted lipid nanoparticle (tLNP) in non-human primates (NHPs). This clinically validated approach targeting



HBG1/2



promoters to upregulate fetal hemoglobin (HbF) is in pre-clinical development as a potential transformative



in vivo



gene editing medicine for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. The Company reported these data in a presentation available today and will detail the data in a poster session on Saturday, June 14



th



6:30 - 7:30 p.m. CEST (12:30 – 1:30 p.m. EDT) at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2025 Congress in Milan, Italy.





In this study, the Company’s proprietary tLNP formulation delivered



HBG1/2



promoter editing cargo to HSCs in NHPs. Latest data from this ongoing NHP study showed that at five months a single intravenous administration of Editas’ tLNP resulted in mean on-target editing levels in the



HBG1/2



promoter region of 58% in HSCs: well exceeding the predicted editing threshold of ≥25% required for therapeutic benefit. In addition to achieving therapeutically relevant editing levels, the biodistribution data in NHPs with Editas’ tLNP continue to show significant de-targeting of the liver in contrast to standard LNPs.





“These data from our



in vivo



HSC program confirm our ability to achieve high efficiency delivery, therapeutically relevant editing levels and favorable biodistribution in NHPs. These data validate the further development of Editas’ proprietary HSC-tLNP for editing of the



HBG1/2



promoters for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia,” said Linda C. Burkly, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Editas Medicine.





Editas Medicine’s



in vivo



HSC program targets



HBG1/2



promoters to mimic naturally occurring mechanisms of hereditary persistence of fetal hemoglobin (HPFH) and utilizes proprietary AsCas12a to edit with high efficiency and minimize off-target editing. Editing the



HBG1/2



promoters with AsCas12a with the investigational medicine reni-cel led to robust increases in HbF and total hemoglobin (Hb) in clinical trials.





The presentation details are listed below. Abstracts can be accessed on the





EHA website





, and the presentation will be posted on the





Editas Medicine website





during the conference.









Poster Presentation Details:











Title:



Targeted Lipid Nanoparticle Delivery in Non-Human Primates Enables



In Vivo HBG1/2



Promoter Editing for β-hemoglobinopathies







Date/Time:



Saturday, June 14, 2025, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. CEST/ 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. EDT







Location:



Allianz MiCo, Milano Convention Centre







Session:



Poster Session 2







About





Editas Medicine







As a pioneering gene editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas12a and CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of



in vivo



medicines for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision



in vivo



gene editing medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Broad Institute’s Cas12a patent estate and Broad Institute and Harvard University’s Cas9 patent estates for human medicines. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit





www.editasmedicine.com





.



