Editas Medicine price target lowered to $7 from $9 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on Editas Medicine (EDIT) to $7 from $9 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm continues to see Editas’ focus on in vivo HSPC editing as a more effective use of its expertise and resources to create value. Wells looks forward to the next in vivo pipeline update in Q1 2025 as well as updates on reni-cel BD activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.