News & Insights

Stocks

Editas Medicine price target lowered to $7 from $9 at Wells Fargo

November 05, 2024 — 06:54 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on Editas Medicine (EDIT) to $7 from $9 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm continues to see Editas’ focus on in vivo HSPC editing as a more effective use of its expertise and resources to create value. Wells looks forward to the next in vivo pipeline update in Q1 2025 as well as updates on reni-cel BD activity.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EDIT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDIT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.