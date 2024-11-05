News & Insights

Stocks

Editas Medicine price target lowered to $11 from $17 at Stifel

November 05, 2024 — 08:10 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Stifel analyst Dae Gon Ha lowered the firm’s price target on Editas Medicine (EDIT) to $11 from $17 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Though the primary investor debate circles around whether the company’s new strategy is a step forward or backward, the firm thinks reni-cel for sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent thalassemia is a de-risked asset that could be monetized, and one that also offers key learnings that are leverageable as management contemplates go-forward strategies for their in vivo candidate, the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EDIT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDIT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.