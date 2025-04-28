Editas Medicine to Present Five Abstracts at the 28th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy

Editas Medicine will present five abstracts at the ASGCT meeting, focusing on in vivo gene editing advancements.

Quiver AI Summary

Editas Medicine, Inc. announced that five abstracts, including one oral presentation, have been accepted for the 28th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) in New Orleans from May 13 to 17, 2025. The presentations will showcase preclinical data supporting the company's development of in vivo gene editing therapies, focusing on technologies such as targeted lipid nanoparticles for delivering gene editing cargo to hematopoietic stem cells. Highlights include an oral presentation discussing the delivery of HBG1/2 editing cargo in humanized mouse and non-human primate studies, as well as proof of concept results for liver-targeted CRISPR editing. Editas Medicine aims to demonstrate advancements in gene upregulation strategies and the potential of their delivery methods across various tissues. Further details and presentations will be made available on the company's website during the conference.

Potential Positives

Acceptance of five abstracts, including an oral presentation, at a prestigious scientific meeting highlights Editas Medicine's ongoing contributions and advancements in gene editing.

Presentation of preclinical data supports the company's potential for transformative gene editing therapies, reflecting significant progress towards clinical application.

The focus on innovative delivery methods, such as targeted lipid nanoparticles (tLNPs), demonstrates the company's commitment to enhancing gene editing efficacy and application across multiple tissues.

Executive leadership expresses enthusiasm about advancing the clinic, indicating sustained momentum and confidence in the company's research direction and potential success in addressing serious diseases.

Potential Negatives

Despite presenting multiple preclinical studies, the release does not provide specific results or outcomes that demonstrate a clear advancement toward clinical viability, which may raise concerns about the practical application of their research.

The lack of information on the safety and efficacy of the gene editing techniques being developed could lead to skepticism about the potential success of their upcoming projects.

All presentations focus on preclinical data, which could suggest that the company has yet to make significant strides towards actual clinical trials, potentially impacting investor confidence.

FAQ

What are the key highlights of Editas Medicine's presentations at ASGCT 2025?

Editas Medicine will present five abstracts, including one oral presentation focused on in vivo gene editing and targeted lipid nanoparticles.

When will Editas Medicine present at the ASGCT meeting?

Editas Medicine's oral presentation is scheduled for May 14, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. CT, with additional poster presentations on May 13 and 14.

What is the focus of Editas Medicine's research?

Editas Medicine focuses on developing transformative in vivo gene editing medicines using CRISPR technology to address serious diseases.

How can I access the abstracts presented by Editas Medicine?

The abstracts will be available on the ASGCT website, and the presentations will be posted on Editas Medicine's website during the conference.

What technologies are highlighted in the presentations?

Editas Medicine highlights its work with targeted lipid nanoparticles, CRISPR editing, and optimizing guide RNAs for enhanced gene editing outcomes.

$EDIT Insider Trading Activity

$EDIT insiders have traded $EDIT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EDIT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GILMORE NEIL O'NEILL (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,250 shares for an estimated $31,813 .

. ERICK LUCERA (EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 4,109 shares for an estimated $7,029

LINDA BURKLY (EVP, CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) sold 2,891 shares for an estimated $4,945

BAISONG MEI (EVP, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) sold 541 shares for an estimated $1,123

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EDIT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $EDIT stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$EDIT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EDIT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/06/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EDIT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EDIT forecast page.

Full Release



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a pioneering gene editing company, today announced that five abstracts have been accepted for presentation, including one oral presentation, at the 28th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) being held May 13 – 17, 2025, in New Orleans, LA, and virtually. The Company is presenting preclinical data to support its development of transformative



in vivo



gene editing medicines.





Editas Medicine presentations at ASGCT include:







Oral presentation of



in vivo



preclinical data from humanized mouse and non-human primate (NHP) studies using targeted lipid nanoparticles (tLNPs) to deliver



HBG1/2



promoter editing cargo to hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) and/or hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) in bone marrow.



Preclinical proof of concept for an undisclosed liver target using



in vivo



CRISPR editing to upregulate target protein expression and reduce a disease-associated biomarker in a relevant mouse disease model.



Proof of concept results from the first



in vivo



mouse and NHP studies demonstrating high levels of target gene editing in the liver and corresponding biomarker response following intravenous administration of AsCas12a messenger RNA (mRNA) and chemically modified guide RNAs (gRNAs) delivered using LNPs from Genevant.



Additional preclinical data demonstrating



in vivo



gene editing capabilities towards developing transformative



in vivo



medicines, including guide modification and targeting moiety optimizations to increase potency and improve gene editing outcomes



in vivo



.







“Editas Medicine is making significant progress towards the clinic with our



in vivo



medicines in preclinical development for people living with serious diseases,” said Linda C. Burkly, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Editas Medicine. “We look forward to sharing further proof of concept data at ASGCT, including preclinical data confirming our ability to increase the level of a protein to address diseases caused by loss of function or deleterious mutations via our differentiated gene upregulation editing strategy. Our progress with tLNP delivery highlights the potential to execute our gene upregulation strategy across multiple tissues with our ‘plug ‘n play’ approach.”





The complete list of Editas Medicine presentations is below. Abstracts can be accessed on the



ASGCT website



, and the presentations will be posted on the



Editas Medicine website



during the conference.









Oral Presentation:











Title:





In Vivo



Delivery of HBG1/2 Promoter Editing Cargo to HSC of Humanized Mouse and Non-Human Primate with Lipid Nanoparticles







Session Date and Time:



Wednesday, May 14, 2025, 1:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. CT







Session Title:



Translational Applications of Base and Prime Editors







Room:



265-268







Final Abstract Number:



AMA353









Poster Presentations:











Title:



Design and Development of Improved LNP Targeting Ligands for



In Vivo



Hematopoietic Stem Cell Editing







Session Date and Time:



Tuesday, May 13, 2025, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CT







Session Title:



Tuesday Poster Reception







Presentation Room:



Poster Hall, Hall 12







Final Abstract Number:



AMA245







Title:



Design of Chemically Modified AsCas12a Guide RNAs for Increased Potency of LNP-Delivered Gene Editing Cargos







Session Date and Time:



Tuesday, May 13, 2025, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CT







Session Title:



Tuesday Poster Reception







Presentation Room:



Poster Hall, Hall 12







Final Abstract Number:



AMA420







Title:





In Vivo



Gene Editing and Disease-Associated Biomarker Reduction for Multiple Liver Targets in Non-human Primate Using AsCas12a Nuclease Delivered by LNP







Session Date and Time:



Wednesday, May 14, 2025, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT







Session Title:



Wednesday Poster Reception







Presentation Room:



Poster Hall, Hall 12







Final Abstract Number:



AMA640







Title:





In Vivo



CRISPR Editing of Genetic Regulatory Regions Results in Functional Upregulation of Target Protein and Meaningful Reduction of Disease-Associated Biomarker in Mice







Session Date and Time:



Wednesday, May 14, 2025, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT







Session Title:



Wednesday Poster Reception







Presentation Room:



Poster Hall, Hall 12







Final Abstract Number:



AMA351







About





Editas Medicine







As a pioneering gene editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas12a and CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of



in vivo



medicines for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision



in vivo



gene editing medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Broad Institute’s Cas12a patent estate and Broad Institute and Harvard University’s Cas9 patent estates for human medicines. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit



www.editasmedicine.com



.



