Editas Medicine Plunges After Pricing 12.5 Mln Share Offering

(RTTNews) - Shares of clinical-stage genome editing company Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) are down more than 13% Thursday morning after it announced pricing of public offering of 12.5 million share at $10 per share.

All of the shares in the offering, which is expected to close on or about June 20, are to be sold by Editas Medicine.

EDIT, currently at $9.62, has traded in the range of $6.33 - $19.97 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.