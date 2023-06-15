News & Insights

Editas Medicine Plunges After Pricing 12.5 Mln Share Offering

June 15, 2023 — 09:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of clinical-stage genome editing company Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) are down more than 13% Thursday morning after it announced pricing of public offering of 12.5 million share at $10 per share.

All of the shares in the offering, which is expected to close on or about June 20, are to be sold by Editas Medicine.

EDIT, currently at $9.62, has traded in the range of $6.33 - $19.97 in the last 52 weeks.

