Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Editas Medicine Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In March 2021, Editas Medicine had US$625m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$180m. That means it had a cash runway of about 3.5 years as of March 2021. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Editas Medicine Growing?

NasdaqGS:EDIT Debt to Equity History May 30th 2021

Notably, Editas Medicine actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 146%, signifying heavy investment in the business. It seems likely that the vociferous operating revenue growth of 278% during that time may well have given management confidence to ramp investment. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Editas Medicine Raise More Cash Easily?

There's no doubt Editas Medicine seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Editas Medicine's cash burn of US$180m is about 7.8% of its US$2.3b market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

Is Editas Medicine's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Editas Medicine's cash burn. In particular, we think its revenue growth stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. While we must concede that its increasing cash burn is a bit worrying, the other factors mentioned in this article provide great comfort when it comes to the cash burn. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Editas Medicine that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

