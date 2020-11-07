Editas Medicine, Inc. Just Reported A Surprise Profit And Analysts Updated Their Estimates

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) came out with its third-quarter results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. Revenues beat expectations by 889%, and sales of US$63m were sufficient to generate a statutory profit of US$0.12 - a pleasant surprise given that the analysts were forecasting a loss! Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:EDIT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the seven analysts covering Editas Medicine provided consensus estimates of US$22.2m revenue in 2021, which would reflect a painful 32% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 32% to US$3.29 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$23.8m and losses of US$3.39 per share in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in analyst sentiment with the latest consensus release, given the upgrade to loss per share forecasts for next year.

The consensus price target fell 8.7% to US$38.11, with the dip in revenue estimates clearly souring sentiment, despite the forecast reduction in losses. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Editas Medicine analyst has a price target of US$60.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$14.00. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 32% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 42% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 20% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Editas Medicine is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Yet - earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Editas Medicine's future valuation.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Editas Medicine going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Editas Medicine you should know about.

