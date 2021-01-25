Editas Medicine (EDIT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Editas Medicine (EDIT) closed at $65.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.44% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.69%.

Heading into today, shares of the genome editing company had lost 21.27% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 3.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27% in that time.

EDIT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, EDIT is projected to report earnings of -$0.82 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.80 million, down 44.65% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EDIT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.12% lower within the past month. EDIT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.