Editas Medicine (EDIT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Editas Medicine Inc (Symbol: EDIT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.75, changing hands as high as $50.33 per share. Editas Medicine Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EDIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EDIT's low point in its 52 week range is $27.01 per share, with $99.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.58.

