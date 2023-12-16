Editas Medicine (EDIT) Price Target Increased by 8.37% to 14.96

The average one-year price target for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) has been revised to 14.96 / share. This is an increase of 8.37% from the prior estimate of 13.80 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 28.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.87% from the latest reported closing price of 10.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 406 funds or institutions reporting positions in Editas Medicine. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDIT is 0.06%, a decrease of 1.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.59% to 66,520K shares. The put/call ratio of EDIT is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 7,102K shares representing 8.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,454K shares, representing an increase of 51.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 62.50% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 3,978K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,964K shares, representing a decrease of 24.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 10.10% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 3,260K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,749K shares, representing an increase of 15.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 11.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,493K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,195K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,838K shares, representing a decrease of 29.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 52.59% over the last quarter.

Editas Medicine Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

