Editas Medicine (EDIT) Price Target Increased by 5.56% to 13.68

The average one-year price target for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) has been revised to 13.68 / share. This is an increase of 5.56% from the prior estimate of 12.96 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.22% from the latest reported closing price of 8.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 431 funds or institutions reporting positions in Editas Medicine. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 4.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDIT is 0.05%, a decrease of 26.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.74% to 56,463K shares. The put/call ratio of EDIT is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 6,346K shares representing 9.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,446K shares, representing a decrease of 17.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 12.98% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 2,647K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,079K shares, representing an increase of 21.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 5.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,236K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,161K shares, representing an increase of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 21.93% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,805K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,772K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 20.05% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,623K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 819K shares, representing an increase of 49.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 32.25% over the last quarter.

Editas Medicine Background Information

As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

