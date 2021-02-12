Editas Medicine (EDIT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Editas Medicine (EDIT) closed at $57.94, marking a +1.35% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.47% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the genome editing company had lost 24.7% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 3.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EDIT as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, EDIT is projected to report earnings of -$0.82 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.80 million, down 44.65% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EDIT should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.06% lower. EDIT currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

