EDITAS MEDICINE Earnings Results: $EDIT Reports Quarterly Earnings

EDITAS MEDICINE ($EDIT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of -$0.55 per share, missing estimates of -$0.36 by $0.19. The company also reported revenue of $30,600,000, missing estimates of $32,874,600 by $-2,274,600.

EDITAS MEDICINE Insider Trading Activity

EDITAS MEDICINE insiders have traded $EDIT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EDIT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GILMORE NEIL O'NEILL (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,805 shares for an estimated $37,139 .

. ERICK LUCERA (EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 4,109 shares for an estimated $7,029

LINDA BURKLY (EVP, CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) sold 2,891 shares for an estimated $4,945

BAISONG MEI (EVP, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,059 shares for an estimated $2,897.

EDITAS MEDICINE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of EDITAS MEDICINE stock to their portfolio, and 151 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

