Editas Medicine downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse downgraded Editas Medicine (EDIT) to Market Perform from Outperform.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on EDIT:
- Editas Medicine reports Q3 EPS (75c), consensus (75c)
- Is EDIT a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Editas Medicine price target lowered to $9 from $27 at Wells Fargo
- Editas Medicine price target lowered to $12 from $20 at Chardan
- Editas Medicine price target lowered to $10 from $18 at Baird
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.