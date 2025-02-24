Editas Medicine to Announce Q4 2024 Financial Results and Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

Editas Medicine will report Q4/Full Year 2024 results on March 5 and participate in investor conferences in March.

Editas Medicine, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results and business updates for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 on March 5, 2025, through a press release and SEC filings, and it will no longer host quarterly financial conference calls. The company's management will participate in several investor conferences in March, including fireside chats at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference, the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference, and the Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Live webcasts of these presentations will be accessible on the company's website, with archived replays available for approximately 30 days. Editas Medicine focuses on gene editing technologies, specifically CRISPR systems, to develop innovative treatments for serious diseases.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a pioneering gene editing company focused on developing transformative medicines for serious diseases, today announced that it plans to announce Q4/Full Year 2024 financial results and business updates on March 5 via press release and SEC filings. The Company does not plan to host quarterly financial results conference calls moving forward.





Additionally, Editas Medicine management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in March:









TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference







Format: Fireside Chat





Date: Monday, March 3





Time: 2:30 p.m. ET





Location: Boston, MA











Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference







Format: Fireside Chat





Date: Monday, March 10





Time: 9:20 a.m. ET





Location: Miami, FL











Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference







Format: Fireside Chat





Date: Tuesday, March 11





Time: 9:00 a.m. ET





Location: Miami, FL







To access the live webcasts of Editas Medicine’s presentations, please visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at



www.editasmedicine.com



. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following each event.







About





Editas Medicine







As a pioneering gene editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas12a and CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of transformative



in vivo



medicines for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize durable, precision



in vivo



gene editing medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Broad Institute’s Cas12a patent estate and Broad Institute and Harvard University’s Cas9 patent estates for human medicines. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit



www.editasmedicine.com



.



