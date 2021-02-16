Editas (EDIT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

We expect investors to focus on the progress of Editas Medicine, Inc. EDIT with its lead pipeline candidate EDIT-101 and other pipeline candidates when it reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings results.

The company’s earnings surprise record has been mixed so far as its earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same on the remaining occasion, the average miss being 33.87%. In the last-reported quarter, Editas reported a positive earnings surprise of 118.18%.

Shares of Editas have declined 17.4% so far this year against the industry’s increase of 12.1%.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for the quarter to be reported.

Factors at Play

With no approved product in its portfolio at the moment, pipeline development remains the key focus for Editas. The company’s top line mainly comprises of collaboration revenues and other research and development revenues. In the last-reported quarter, collaboration revenues were up significantly year over year, a trend most likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.

The company has made rapid progress in the development of its lead pipeline candidate, EDIT-101, which employs CRISPR gene editing to treat Leber congenital amaurosis type 10 (LCA10) — a rare genetic illness that causes blindness. Editas completed dosing in the first cohort of the phase I/II BRILLIANCE study, which is evaluating EDIT-101 for LCA10. We expect management to provide more updates on EDIT-101 at the upcoming earnings call.

Notably, in August 2020, Editas terminated its 2017 agreement with Allergan [now part of AbbVie ABBV] and regained the full global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize its ocular medicines including EDIT-101.

Meanwhile, Editas’ another pipeline candidate EDIT-301, an experimental CRISPR medicine, is being developed to treat sickle cell disease (“SCD”) and beta-thalassemia by editing the beta-globin locus.

In January 2020, the FDA cleared the initiation of the safety phase of Editas’ clinical study on EDIT-301 for treating SCD. The company is planning to initiate the phase I/II RUBY study to assess the safety and efficacy of EDIT-301 for the given indication. Investors will be keen to get an update on same at the upcoming earnings call.

The activities related to the development of EDIT-101 and other pipeline candidates are likely to have escalated operating expenses in the to-be-reported quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Editas this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, that is not the case here as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Editas’ Earnings ESP is 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at a loss of 82 cents per share.

Zacks Rank: Editas currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Editas Medicine, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise



Editas Medicine, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Editas Medicine, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of an earnings beat.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. LXRX has an Earnings ESP of +3.57% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Immunovant, Inc. IMVT has an Earnings ESP of +4.55% and a Zacks Rank #2.

