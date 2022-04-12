Editas (EDIT) Begins Dosing Pediatric Patients in Gene Drug Study

Editas Medicine, Inc. EDIT announced that it has dosed the first pediatric patient in the phase I/II BRILLIANCE study evaluating its lead candidate, EDIT-101, for the treatment of blindness due to Leber congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA10).

The BRILLIANCE study is evaluating the safety of EDIT-101 for the treatment of LCA10 — a rare genetic illness that causes blindness. Currently, there is no therapy approved for treating LCA10.

The company plans to complete dosing in the pediatric mid-dose cohort of the BRILLIANCE study in the first half of 2022. Dosing in the pediatric high-dose cohort is expected to begin later this year.

Shares of Editas were down 4.3% on Monday following the announcement of the news. The stock has plunged 33.9% so far this year compared with the industry's decline of 12.1%.



Last June, Editas started enrollment in the first of two planned pediatric cohorts in the phase I/II BRILLIANCE study evaluating EDIT-101 for treating LCA10.

In September 2021, Editas announced initial data from the phase I/II BRILLIANCE study evaluating EDIT-101 for the treatment of blindness due to LCA10. Early observations from subjects treated in the mid-dose cohort of the study demonstrated clinical evidence of gene editing led by visual improvements.

An update from the BRILLIANCE study is expected in the second half of 2022.

This apart, Editas is evaluating the safety and efficacy of another pipeline candidate, EDIT-301, for treating sickle cell disease.

In December 2021, the FDA cleared the investigational new drug application for EDIT-301 to treat transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (“TDT”). The company plans to begin a phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of EDIT-301 for treating TDT patients. Dosing in the study is expected to begin later in 2022.

Editas has no approved product in its portfolio at the moment. Therefore, pipeline development remains in key focus for the company.

