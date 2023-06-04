Edita Food Industries SAE (LSE:EFID) Price Target Decreased by 13.25% to 2.54

The average one-year price target for Edita Food Industries SAE (LSE:EFID) has been revised to 2.54 / share. This is an decrease of 13.25% from the prior estimate of 2.93 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.00 to a high of 3.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.61% from the latest reported closing price of 2.30 / share.

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edita Food Industries SAE. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFID is 0.09%, a decrease of 63.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 97.70% to 11,873K shares.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 7,739K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,548K shares, representing an increase of 80.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFID by 3.89% over the last quarter.

HLMRX - Harding Loevner International Small Companies Portfolio INSTITUTIONAL holds 3,381K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,105K shares, representing a decrease of 228.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFID by 68.76% over the last quarter.

HLFMX - Harding Loevner Frontier Emerging Markets Portfolio Institutional Class I holds 700K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,214K shares, representing a decrease of 216.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFID by 68.44% over the last quarter.

RPGAX - T. Rowe Price Global Allocation Fund holds 35K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 80.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFID by 11.65% over the last quarter.

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST T. Rowe Price Growth Opportunities Portfolio holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

