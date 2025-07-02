$EDIT stock is up 23% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EDIT stock has now risen 23% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,104,288 of trading volume.

$EDIT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $EDIT (you can track the company live on Quiver's $EDIT stock page

$EDIT insiders have traded $EDIT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EDIT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GILMORE NEIL O'NEILL (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,824 shares for an estimated $54,647 .

. ERICK LUCERA (EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 4,109 shares for an estimated $7,029

LINDA BURKLY (EVP, CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,617 shares for an estimated $6,197 .

. AMY PARISON (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 446 shares for an estimated $768

$EDIT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $EDIT stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EDIT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EDIT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

