$EDIT stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EDIT stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,131,522 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $EDIT (you can track the company live on Quiver's $EDIT stock page):
$EDIT Insider Trading Activity
$EDIT insiders have traded $EDIT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EDIT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GILMORE NEIL O'NEILL (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,824 shares for an estimated $54,647.
- ERICK LUCERA (EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 4,109 shares for an estimated $7,029
- LINDA BURKLY (EVP, CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,617 shares for an estimated $6,197.
- AMY PARISON (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 446 shares for an estimated $768
$EDIT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $EDIT stock to their portfolio, and 99 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,461,597 shares (-89.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,855,452
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 1,430,000 shares (+122.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,658,800
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,300,604 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,508,700
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,218,701 shares (-68.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,413,693
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,118,298 shares (+72.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,297,225
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,084,483 shares (+250.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,258,000
- MONACO ASSET MANAGEMENT SAM removed 1,069,732 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,240,889
$EDIT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EDIT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
$EDIT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EDIT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $EDIT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joel Beatty from Baird set a target price of $4.0 on 05/13/2025
- Mitchell Kapoor from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $3.0 on 04/28/2025
