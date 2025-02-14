$EDIT stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EDIT stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,044,903 of trading volume.

$EDIT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $EDIT:

$EDIT insiders have traded $EDIT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EDIT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GILMORE NEIL O'NEILL (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,173 shares for an estimated $8,686 .

. BAISONG MEI (EVP, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,059 shares for an estimated $2,897.

$EDIT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $EDIT stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

