$EDIT stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EDIT stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,035,146 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $EDIT:
$EDIT Insider Trading Activity
$EDIT insiders have traded $EDIT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EDIT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GILMORE NEIL O'NEILL (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,250 shares for an estimated $31,813.
- ERICK LUCERA (EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 4,109 shares for an estimated $7,029
- LINDA BURKLY (EVP, CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) sold 2,891 shares for an estimated $4,945
- BAISONG MEI (EVP, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) sold 541 shares for an estimated $1,123
$EDIT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $EDIT stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP removed 4,900,334 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,223,424
- AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,465,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,860,550
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 1,451,049 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,842,832
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA removed 1,155,937 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,468,039
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,126,569 shares (+647.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,430,742
- MONACO ASSET MANAGEMENT SAM added 1,069,732 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,358,559
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 716,636 shares (-8.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $910,127
$EDIT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EDIT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/06/2024
