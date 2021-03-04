EDIT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Editas Medicine Inc (Symbol: EDIT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.03, changing hands as low as $38.89 per share. Editas Medicine Inc shares are currently trading off about 9.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EDIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EDIT's low point in its 52 week range is $14.01 per share, with $99.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.15.

