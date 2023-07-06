Ediston Property Investment Co (LSE:EPIC) Price Target Decreased by 12.50% to 71.40

The average one-year price target for Ediston Property Investment Co (LSE:EPIC) has been revised to 71.40 / share. This is an decrease of 12.50% from the prior estimate of 81.60 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 70.70 to a high of 73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.21% from the latest reported closing price of 60.40 / share.

Ediston Property Investment Co Maintains 8.28% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.28%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ediston Property Investment Co. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPIC is 0.02%, an increase of 7.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.24% to 2,014K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 987K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 991K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPIC by 6.66% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 939K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFGR - Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF holds 75K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 39.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPIC by 8.07% over the last quarter.

WPS - iShares International Developed Property ETF holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 6.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPIC by 7.88% over the last quarter.

