Edison ups 2023 core profit forecast after solid Q1

Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

May 05, 2023 — 02:24 am EDT

May 4 (Reuters) - Energy group Edison EDNn.MI on Friday forecast core earnings to rise to between 1.4 billion euros ($1.54 billion) and 1.6 billion euros this year after reporting a 52.4% first-quarter jump.

The company controlled by France's EDF EDF.PA said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 544 million euros in the first quarter, lifted by sales to the end market and its gas operations.

However, Edison flagged that first-quarter revenue fell by about 13% owing to a drop in the volumes of natural gas sold.

($1 = 0.9065 euros)

(Reporting by Alberto Chiumento in Gdansk Editing by Federico Maccioni and David Goodman )

