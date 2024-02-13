Edison to decide on gas storage sale in a few weeks, CEO says

By Francesca Landini and Giancarlo Navach

MILAN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Edison EDNn.MI has received two offers for its gas storage assets and will decide whether to sell the business and to which bidder in a few weeks, Chief Executive Nicola Monti said on Tuesday.

In an interview with Reuters, Monti said Edison was not interested in splitting the storage assets and selling them to different buyers, after media reports that Snam SRG.MI and Ascopiave ASCI.MI could each buy a portion of the business.

"What we have to evaluate - also in the light of the very positive (2023) results we have approved - the opportunity to sell these assets," Monti said after the group reported a 71% rise in its 2023 core earnings.

Edison last year decided to sound out investors' appetite for three gas storage sites it owns in Italy. Gas grid operator Snam and utility Ascopiave each submitted offers worth more than 600 million euros each, sources have said.

Asked about the possibility of regional utility ACEA ACE.MI selling its client portfolio, Monti said Edison would look at opportunities to acquire new gas and power customers in Italy.

"We are satisfied that we have acquired 700,000 customers through the auction (to liberalise the Italian market), but if other opportunities arise, we will look at them with interest," the CEO said.

Edison has roughly 2.7 million power supply contracts in Italy, including also new customers it has just acquired in the electricity market as a result of the liberalisation process. It aims to reach 4 million contracts by 2030.

The group, which delisted ordinary shares from the Milan bourse in 2012, has no plans to do the same with saving shares.

