Edison sees 2023 core profit rising after solid first quarter

May 5 (Reuters) - Energy group Edison EDNn.MI on Friday forecast its core earnings would increase to between 1.4 billion euros ($1.54 billion) and 1.6 billion euros this year after they rose 52.4% in the first quarter.

The company, controlled by France's EDF EDF.PA, said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 544 million euros in the first quarter, lifted by sales to the retail market and its gas operations.

Edison's shares traded in Milan rose as much as 3.4% after results were published and were trading 2.1% higher around 1005 GMT.

Net profit came in at 288 million euros in the first quarter, marking a sharp increase from the 27 million euros reported a year earlier.

However, Edison flagged that 2023 first-quarter revenue fell by about 13% owing to a drop in the volumes of natural gas sold.

($1 = 0.9065 euros)

