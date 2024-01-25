News & Insights

Edison seeing delays in Qatar LNG delivery due to Red Sea tensions: CEO

January 25, 2024 — 12:28 pm EST

Written by Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

MILAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Edison EDNn.MI is starting to experience a slowdown in liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies from Qatar due to tensions in the Red Sea and difficulties for cargoes using the Suez Canal, the Italian energy group's CEO said on Thursday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a book presentation, Nicola Monti said a cargo due to arrive in early February in Italy will not be delivered on schedule, but would arrive two weeks later.

"For now this has happened to one cargo... we are monitoring the impact of the turmoil in the Red Sea," Monti said.

