Edison reschedules Qatar's LNG deliveries until end-April, CEO says

By Francesca Landini and Giancarlo Navach

MILAN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Italy's Edison EDNn.MI is getting regular supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) after it reschedule planned deliveries from Qatar until the end of April to allow cargoes to avoid the Red Sea, Chief Executive Nicola Monti said on Tuesday.

Attacks in the Red Sea by Iranian-backed Houthi militants on shipping vessels are disrupting the transport of goods and commodities to European countries, including Italy.

Qatar, one of the world's biggest LNG exporters, informed Edison in January its LNG cargoes would take a longer route via the Cape of Good Hope due to the Red Sea crisis.

After experiencing issues with a delivery expected at Italy's LNG terminal offshore Rovigo in early February, Edison has adjusted to the new situation, Monti said.

"All deliveries for February, March and April are confirmed and have been rescheduled according to the new route cargoes have to follow due to ... poor security ... in the Red Sea," Monti told Reuters in an interview after the group released its 2023 results.

Cargoes are being forced to circumnavigate Africa.

"So far ... we have only had one cancellation, which has already been made up over the past month".

Monti said he hoped trade flows would normalise after April, adding Edison remained in close contact with Qatar over logistic issues.

Edison has a diversified gas portfolio and hopes to soon start getting LNG from Venture Global, after the U.S. supplier failed to honour scheduled deliveries, impacting Edison's 2023 results.

"We have an ongoing arbitration against Venture Global ... We expect an outcome in the first half of 2025," Monti said.

The Italian subsidiary of French nuclear group EDF said last year it had started an arbitration proceedings against Venture Global over the U.S. group's failure to ship LNG cargoes as agreed in a contract signed in 2017.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Giancarlo Navach; Editing by Valentina Za)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.