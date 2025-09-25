Markets
Edison International's Preference Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

September 25, 2025 — 02:16 pm EDT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Edison International's 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRJ) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.8785), with shares changing hands as low as $23.36 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.80% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SCE.PRJ was trading at a 5.64% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.23% in the "Utilities" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for SCE.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Edison International's 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Trust Preference Securities:

In Thursday trading, Edison International's 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRJ) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EIX) are off about 1.6%.

