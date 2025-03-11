Edison International's Preference Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRL) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $17.80 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.69% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, SCE.PRL was trading at a 27.68% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 18.75% in the "Utilities" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for SCE.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities :

In Tuesday trading, Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRL) is currently off about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EIX) are off about 2.2%.

