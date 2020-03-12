Markets
SCE.PRH

Edison International's Preference Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, shares of Edison International's 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRH) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4376), with shares changing hands as low as $20.19 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.36% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SCE.PRH was trading at a 5.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 15.80% in the "Utilities" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of SCE.PRH shares, versus EIX:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for SCE.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Edison International's 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Trust Preference Securities :

SCE.PRH+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, Edison International's 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRH) is currently off about 9.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EIX) are off about 12.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SCE.PRH EIX

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular