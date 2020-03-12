Edison International's Preference Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Edison International's 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRH) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4376), with shares changing hands as low as $20.19 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.36% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SCE.PRH was trading at a 5.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 15.80% in the "Utilities" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of SCE.PRH shares, versus EIX:

Below is a dividend history chart for SCE.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Edison International's 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Trust Preference Securities :

In Thursday trading, Edison International's 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRH) is currently off about 9.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EIX) are off about 12.4%.

