Edison International's Preference Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Edison International's 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRH) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4375), with shares changing hands as low as $23.91 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 4.95% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SCE.PRH was trading at a 2.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 29.20% in the "Utilities" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for SCE.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Edison International's 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Trust Preference Securities :

In Thursday trading, Edison International's 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRH) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EIX) are down about 0.4%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.