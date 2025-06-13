Edison International's Preference Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for SCE.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Edison International's 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Trust Preference Securities:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Friday trading, Edison International's 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRJ) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EIX) are down about 3.2%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: Institutional Holders of ERC
GNMK Price Target
DUSL YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.