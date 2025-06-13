Edison International's Preference Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Edison International's 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRJ) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3438), with shares changing hands as low as $22.22 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.12% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, SCE.PRJ was trading at a 9.72% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 23.84% in the "Utilities" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for SCE.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Edison International's 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Trust Preference Securities:

In Friday trading, Edison International's 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRJ) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EIX) are down about 3.2%.

