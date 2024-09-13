Edison International's Preference Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Edison International's 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRK) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3625), with shares changing hands as low as $24.70 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.33% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, SCE.PRK was trading at a 0.68% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.26% in the "Utilities" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of SCE.PRK shares, versus EIX:

Below is a dividend history chart for SCE.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on Edison International's 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Trust Preference Securities:

In Friday trading, Edison International's 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRK) is currently up about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EIX) are up about 1%.

