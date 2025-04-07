Edison International's Preference Securities Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Edison International's 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRK) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3625), with shares changing hands as low as $22.52 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.98% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, SCE.PRK was trading at a 8.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 22.23% in the "Utilities" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for SCE.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on Edison International's 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Trust Preference Securities:

In Monday trading, Edison International's 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRK) is currently off about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EIX) are off about 0.9%.

