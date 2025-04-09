Edison International's 6.95% Trust Preference Securities Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Edison International's 6.95% Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRN) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7375), with shares changing hands as low as $21.51 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.12% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, SCE.PRN was trading at a 11.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 23.73% in the "Utilities" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for SCE.PRN, showing historical dividend payments on Edison International's 6.95% Trust Preference Securities:

In Wednesday trading, Edison International's 6.95% Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRN) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EIX) are up about 3.6%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.