Edison International's 6.95% Trust Preference Securities Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for SCE.PRN, showing historical dividend payments on Edison International's 6.95% Trust Preference Securities:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Wednesday trading, Edison International's 6.95% Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRN) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EIX) are up about 3.6%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: FNDE Options Chain
LOTZ YTD Return
UPXI YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.