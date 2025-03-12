Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 3/14/25, Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 3/15/25. As a percentage of SCE.PRL's recent share price of $17.61, this dividend works out to approximately 1.77%, so look for shares of SCE.PRL to trade 1.77% lower — all else being equal — when SCE.PRL shares open for trading on 3/14/25. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.02%, which compares to an average yield of 6.73% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of SCE.PRL shares, versus EIX:

Below is a dividend history chart for SCE.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities :

In Wednesday trading, Edison International's 5.00% Trust Preference Securities (Symbol: SCE.PRL) is currently down about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EIX) are down about 0.7%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.